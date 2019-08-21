Newcastle Police Department warns of phone scam

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – The Newcastle Police Department is warning residents of a scammer that seems to be calling from the department’s phone number.

Officials say they received a report from a resident who says they got a phone call from the police department and it turned out to be a scam.

Now, the department wants to warn you to be wary of unsolicited phone calls from anyone claiming to be a government agency such as the IRS or Social Security.

If you receive a call from a police department, call the agency phone number and simply ask if they called you.

