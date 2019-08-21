Oklahoma City officer saves the day for one of America’s newest citizens

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City officer saved the day for one of the country’s newest citizens.

According to a post by the Oklahoma City Police Department, an officer was called to help a stranded motorist at I-40 and MacArthur.

When the officer arrived, he learned that the driver was living in Guymon and was on his way to Oklahoma City for a 2 p.m. appointment with Homeland Security when his front left tire assembly fell off.

Officials say the man was originally from Ethiopia and he was scheduled to be sworn in as an American citizen.

While going through the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, the man worked at a pig farm in Guymon.

The officer was able to get the man’s car towed to a repair shop, and then rushed him to his swearing-in ceremony.

Although his car broke down, the man said, “This is the happiest day of my life!”