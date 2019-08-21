Oklahoma City schools holding meeting to address mental health issues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District are holding a special meeting to address mental health issues that many students are facing.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel says thousands of students are impacted by psychological distress and depression.

However, he says the district now has a plan to help students in need.

On Wednesday evening, the district will hold a special event at the 21c Museum Hotel to address mental health needs in the district.

The presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m.