Oklahoma City schools holding meeting to address mental health issues

Posted 8:34 am, August 21, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District are holding a special meeting to address mental health issues that many students are facing.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel says thousands of students are impacted by psychological distress and depression.

However, he says the district now has a plan to help students in need.

On Wednesday evening, the district will hold a special event at the 21c Museum Hotel to address mental health needs in the district.

The presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.