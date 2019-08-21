× Oklahoma father accused of killing 7-month-old son, putting body in trashcan expected to enter plea

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man accused of killing his infant son is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

Victor Minjarez is charged with first-degree murder, desecrating a human corpse and second-degree burglary.

Minjarez was arrested in March of 2018 for the death of his 7-month-old son, Jody. The baby was found inside a trashcan outside of an Oklahoma City home after an Amber Alert was issued by the Norman Police Department.

In 2018, Minjarez pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial.

According to online court records, Minjarez is expected to be in court Wednesday afternoon to enter a new plea and sentencing.

Jody’s mother testified in court at a preliminary hearing and said the last time she saw Jody was February 19, 2018. Minjarez was watching Jody at a home in Norman while she was at work. When she came home, she told the court he was “explosive” and angry before he violently beat her and took off with Jody.

“I didn’t want [Minjarez] to take him, but I physically could not get up,” she testified in court.

Before investigators found Jody in March of 2018, Minjarez had been arrested at a home that was under renovation. The homeowner, who was out of the country during the incident, testified in court he did not know who Minarjez was nor did he have permission to be there.

During an interview with police, Minjarez told investigators that Jody had been dead for a week. Minjarez claimed he placed a heater near the baby while he was asleep to keep him warm. He said he later woke up to the baby with blisters around his face but did not call 911 because he was already wanted.

Prosecutors, however, said a medical examiner’s report found Jody died from blunt force trauma with a skull fracture. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.