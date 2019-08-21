× Oklahoma man sentenced in 2018 cattle thefts

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man convicted of cattle thefts last year has been sentenced to prison.

From June 21 to June 27, 2018, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier received reports of stolen cattle from three victims near Avant in Osage County.

Some of the stolen animals were found at livestock markets across northeastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

Additional stolen cattle belonging to the victims were also identified.

Officials say Michael Joseph Demaro, 44, of Skiatook, and Cody Joseph Porter, 32, of Sperry, were identified as suspects and charged with three counts of larceny of domestic animals, cattle each.

Demaro entered a guilty plea on August 13 and was sentenced to 20 years for each charge, which will run concurrently. He will serve 10 years in prison and another 10 on probation.

According to TSCRA, restitution will also be required, but an amount has not yet been determined.

Porter received the same sentence back in February.