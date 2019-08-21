Oklahoma students learn to fly drones with new high school course

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Students in Shawnee are taking their education to new heights.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, students at Shawnee High School will now have the option to take a course in Aerospace Engineer Design.

Ryan Busler, who is teaching the class, graduated with a mechanical engineering degree and spent several years working as an engineer and running his own drone company.

At the end of the course, students will be able to take the FAA 107 test to become a commercial drone pilot.

The course is being funded by a $50,000 grant, which was used to purchase drones and virtual reality goggles.

