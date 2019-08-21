× Orr Family Farm offering field trip scholarships to teachers, principals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Teachers across the state have the chance to win a scholarship to take their entire class on a fun field trip.

The Orr Family Farm is offering fall field trip scholarships to five classes from schools around the state. Teachers and principals can enter for their chance to win at the farm’s website.

“With continued budget issues in our school districts, we know that hands-on learning experiences like field trips are one of the first things to be cut,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “It is important to us that we do our part in helping our community and supporting our teachers and students, and we are excited for these students to experience all the Farm has to offer.”

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 9 and the winners will be selected by Sept. 13.

Each winning class will receive free farm admission for 50 students and five teachers. They will be invited to make their trip to the farm in October or early November where they can participate in hayrides to the pumpkin patch.

They will learn about the “Life Cycle of a Pumpkin” and “Farm to Table” concepts. Students will also receive a free sugar pie pumpkin.