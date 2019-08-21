× OU fans to be able to purchase alcohol inside stadium this season

NORMAN, Okla. – As fans are gearing up for the start of football season, fans will notice major changes in some stadiums.

In May, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents authorized the continued sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at athletic events, including football games, for 2019.

OU joins three other Big 12 schools that allow alcohol sales at college football games. Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa are other in-state schools that allow alcohol sales inside the stadium.

“We believe the recent law adjustments are bringing the kind of alcohol modernization that Oklahomans originally anticipated,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Last year when alcohol modernization was implemented, so were a lot of restrictions due to full-strength beer sales laws. These adjustments to full-strength beer sales laws not only mean a return to normalcy for to-go beer and wine sales on game days, but also, have opened new avenues for Oklahoma to embrace more modern alcohol laws.”

According to the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, to-go beer and wine sales at local bars and restaurants within 2,000 feet of a stadium will still be allowed. For game days, experts say fans can walk around with alcohol prior to going into the stadium.

“As other schools have experienced, the new in-stadium sales could decrease overconsumption prior to games and reduce potential incidents, which is important for the health and safety of all fans,” said Barnes. “These new changes will give fans the game day experience they have been asking for, and the commitment and partnership between our members, retailers and universities will help create a safe environment for all attendees.”