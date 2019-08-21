× Police: Chase suspect arrested after trying to hide in tree

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect who led police on a chase was arrested after police found him hiding in a tree.

It started as a traffic stop at around midnight Wednesday near SW 44th and Robinson.

The suspect fled from the traffic stop and led officers on a chase, reaching speeds of approximately 90 mph on the interstate.

Police tell News 4 the suspect was on the I-44 service road when he tried to get onto May by jumping the curb and crashing through a guard rail.

Officials say the tires were ruined and the suspect bailed on foot into a neighborhood near NW 40th and Drexel.

The suspect was found hiding in a tree, police say.

Police say three other vehicles crashed into each other when they tried to avoid hitting the suspect’s vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Why the suspect fled from police is unknown at this time.