Police: DNA found not connected to cold case murder

TULSA, Okla. – Investigators say a promising lead in the search for a killer has resulted in another dead-end.

In 2004, 18-year-old Brittany Phillips was found raped and murdered inside her Tulsa apartment. It was just days before her 19th birthday.

Authorities say Phillips’ apartment showed signs of a break-in, and evidence at the scene suggested that a sexual assault had occurred.

“I opened the door to this young sheriff standing in the rain, and he had a piece of paper in his hand and he just quickly said to me, ‘Are you Maggie Zingman?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You need to call Tulsa police, your daughter’s been murdered,” Dr. Maggie Zingman, Phillips’ mother, told KJRH.

Investigators began looking into Phillips’ murder, but have never been able to pinpoint a suspect. DNA from the scene never came up with a match.

13 years later, Tulsa police announced that they believed they were closer to finding the person responsible for her death.

In 2018, police used DNA evidence recovered at the scene to generate a composite sketch.

Now, they say DNA evidence found at the scene is actually not connected to Phillips’ death.

According to FOX 23, officials say a further investigation determined the man was not involved in her death.