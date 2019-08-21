Police search for man who left threatening letters in Deer Creek, other neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Police say they want to talk to a man for spitting on front doors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood and leaving notes behind talking about rape.

The first letter was reported Monday morning in a Deer Creek neighborhood. Now, police say other letters have been delivered in this area.

On Wednesday, Stephens County authorities say the same man left a similar letter at a residence there.

The man's actions have residents of an NW OKC gated community on edge.

"It's scary because, in this neighborhood, I think this is safe," said Susan, an area resident.

People who live in this northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood concerned after seeing this video of a man walking up to a home in their neighborhood, trying to get in, leaving a note, spitting on the door and then kicking a sign as he walks off.

The homeowner, Lori Eden, found that letter full of threats, saying in part:

"My angels will rape you harder than you ever thought imaginable..."

Police say they know who this man is.

"He has left similar letters and behaved in a strange way in several places not just in Oklahoma City but really throughout this part of the country," said MSgt. Gary Knight of the OKC Police Department.

The man was seen driving a truck with Tennessee plates. Authorities have been in contact with people close to him.

"This is just a recent development behaving this way. I don`t have any reason to believe this has gone on previously but this behavior is very erratic. We certainly want to check his welfare. We want to find him and make sure he is OK," said Knight.

People who live in this tight-knit community worried about the safety of their families

"I walk my kid to school every day... it's scary I hope they find him," said Mary who lives in the neighborhood.

"He`s not done anything to harm anybody at this point but his behavior is very erratic so, we don`t want this to escalate to the point where somebody else gets hurt or he gets hurt," said Knight.

If you any information on this you are urged to call Oklahoma City Police.