Purcell officials discover 32 dogs inside home during welfare check

PURCELL, Okla. - 32 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation inside a Purcell home and police say it all started as a welfare check at the home when several of the dogs ran out the front door.

Animal control was called out to investigate, and once inside the home, they discovered deplorable conditions.

"There was just dog feces and urine just covering the floor. There wasn’t a place you could step without stepping in that. That’s why we were instructed to wear our hazmat suits,” said Animal Control Officer, Mitchell Taggart.

Many of the dogs were locked away in crates and rooms. Many of the dogs were just puppies between 6 months and a year old. 4 of the dogs were bitten by so many fleas they were diagnosed with anemia. Officers say they don't believe the dogs were feed on a regular basis.

“They’re starved you know they’re a lot of them are food aggressive just because they probably didn’t think they’d get a next meal,” said Taggart.

Purcell Animal Shelter posted on Facebook asking for help and the community responded.

“We’re never really prepared for a hoarding situation like this and you know we asked our community because we knew they would step up and help and they did,” he said.

The animal cruelty case has been handed over the McClain County District Attorney's Office, it will be up to them to decide whether charges will be filed in the case.

For more information on how you can adopt the dogs when they're ready or make a donation, you can visit the city's website here.