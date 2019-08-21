Residents in Osage County warned of scam by sheriff’s office

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in northeastern Oklahoma is warning residents of a scam involving the Social Security Administration and their department.

The sheriff’s office says they have received multiple calls from residents who have received calls from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

That call is then disconnected and a follow-up call is made from a local number claiming to be the sheriff’s office and saying they’re on their way to your home.

“We will NOT do this, we do NOT make calls of this nature. We do advise that if you receive a call like this to hang up and NEVER give them any of your personal information,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.