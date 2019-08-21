× Scene of deadly house fire engulfed in flames for a second time

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie home that was the scene of a deadly house fire was engulfed in flames for the second time in less than six months.

In March, Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the home as firefighters battled the intense flames for over an hour.

“Once we got the fire knocked down and searched upstairs looking for hotspots, unfortunately, we found a deceased male victim in one of the bedrooms,” said Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jesse Johnson.

The home was scheduled to be destroyed later this week, but officials say it caught fire a second time on Monday.

According to the Guthrie News Page, fire investigators have not been able to determine a cause for the blaze yet. It is unknown if demolition will continue as scheduled.