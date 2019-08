MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia.

Victor Stachowaik was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a doctor’s office within the Oklahoma City metro area. He was wearing a black hat and prescription eyeglasses.

Stachowaik’s vehicle is a black 2010 Jeep LRO with Oklahoma tag ‘AFL900.’

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Midwest City Police Department.