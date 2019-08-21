Stephens Co. authorities identify man who left threatening letters in Deer Creek, other neighborhoods

STEPHENS CO., Okla. – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office tells KSWO they have identified the man accused of leaving threatening notes and spitting on doors around the state.

44-year-old Thomas Ryan Krech was identified using the license plate on the truck seen in the video from Deer Creek.

The first letter was reported Monday morning in a Deer Creek neighborhood.

Now, police say other letters have been delivered in this area.

On Wednesday, Stephens County authorities say the same man left a similar letter at a residence there.

Click here for more information on the Stephens County incidents.

The sheriff says the writing in the notes matched that from the letter that was written Monday in Deer Creek.

Krech is said to be driving a light gold pick-up truck with Tennessee plates. His last known address is in Nashville. Krech has brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′5″ and weighs 233 pounds.

If you see Krech, please call the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at 580-255-3131, or local law enforcement immediately.