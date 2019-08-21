Suspected serial burglar found hiding in ceiling of Tulsa convenience store

TULSA, Okla. – A man suspected of being involved in several burglaries in Tulsa was arrested after he was found hiding in the ceiling of a convenience store.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, an officer stopped at a convenience store near 31st and 129th after noticing someone had broken into the store.

Police believe the suspect took an AC unit out and entered the store through a hole in the roof.

The man was possibly in the ceiling for approximately three hours before making his way to the front of the building.

Tulsa police used pepper ball guns and the man, Jeremiah Hobbs, was taken into custody.

According to FOX 23, the incident caused approximately $10,000 in damages.

