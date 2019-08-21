× #ThinkBeforeYouPost: FBI Oklahoma City relaunching campaign about hoax threats

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI of Oklahoma City has relaunched a campaign that brings public awareness about what can happen to those who make hoax threats against schools and public places.

According to officials, issuing a threat, even over social media, via text message or through email, is a federal crime.

On Wednesday, the FBI of Oklahoma City relaunched the “#ThinkBeforeYouPost” public awareness campaign.

Law enforcement officials on all levels investigate every tip from the public about threats to determine their credibility.

If an investigation finishes and it’s determined there was a false or hoax threat made to a school or public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

If you believe the safety of others is at risk, reach out to your local police department by calling 911, or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI).

If you see something, say something. Here’s how you can help: