#ThinkBeforeYouPost: FBI Oklahoma City relaunching campaign about hoax threats
OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI of Oklahoma City has relaunched a campaign that brings public awareness about what can happen to those who make hoax threats against schools and public places.
According to officials, issuing a threat, even over social media, via text message or through email, is a federal crime.
On Wednesday, the FBI of Oklahoma City relaunched the “#ThinkBeforeYouPost” public awareness campaign.
Law enforcement officials on all levels investigate every tip from the public about threats to determine their credibility.
If an investigation finishes and it’s determined there was a false or hoax threat made to a school or public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.
- Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats.
- If you are a target of an online threat, alert your local law enforcement immediately.
- If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office.
- Notify authorities, but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate—this can spread misinformation and cause panic.
- If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control. Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.