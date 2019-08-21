× William Barr says nothing thus far ‘undercuts’ finding Epstein died by suicide

(CNN) — Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he has seen nothing so far that “undercuts” the New York City medical examiner’s finding that Jeffrey Epstein died from suicide.

Speaking in Dallas, Barr told reporters that investigations into the death by the FBI and Justice Department’s inspector general were “well along,” but that they had been delayed because “a number of the witnesses are not cooperative” and were requiring union representatives and lawyers before interviews could be scheduled.

“However we’re moving expeditiously and I think soon I’ll be in a position to report to Congress and the public the results,” Barr said.

Wednesday is the deadline the House Judiciary Committee had set for a number of questions about the conditions surrounding Epstein’s death at a Bureau of Prisons facility in Manhattan earlier this month. The Justice Department was not expected to provide a fulsome response.

Earlier this week Barr ousted the acting chief of the Bureau of Prisons, replacing him with Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, whom he had appointed to lead the agency during his first stint as attorney general over 20 years ago.

Barr said that he had “every confidence (Hawk Sawyer) is going to able to address any management or operational deficiencies” at the Manhattan Correctional Center and other prisons.