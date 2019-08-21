Woman charged with racist vandalism is hospitalized

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman charged with spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on the county Democratic Party’s offices, an art center and an elementary school in Norman was hospitalized for medical and mental health treatment.

Court documents show that on Aug. 1, 45-year-old Allison Johnson was ordered to be taken to a hospital because “of a possible danger to (her) health.” The order, which was first reported on by The Oklahoman, says Johnson will be returned to the Cleveland County jail in Norman when she’s released.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Hampton said Wednesday that federal privacy laws prevented her from saying whether Johnson had been returned to jail.

In April, officials in Norman discovered that McKinley Elementary School, the Firehouse Arts Center and the Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters were all covered in racial slurs and hate-filled messages.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities say that Johnson turned herself in and admitted to committing the crimes.

“Allison said that her intention was to scare Jewish people, and people of different races, other than white. Allison spoke at length about her racist beliefs and her efforts [to] ‘wake people up,'” the report states.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of malicious injury to property and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment in Cleveland County.