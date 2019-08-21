Yale Police Department cancels Silver Alert for missing 59-year-old

Posted 9:00 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45PM, August 21, 2019

Silver Alert

Yale Police officials have canceled the Silver Alert for 59-year-old woman.

YALE, Okla. – Officials with the Yale Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old woman.

Carol Rich was last seen near the 600 block of W Boston Ave. around 5 p.m. today.

Rich was wearing black shorts, and a “blackish brown” short sleeve top.

Authorities say Rich is under proven medical or physical disability.

If you see Rich or have information on her whereabouts, call Yale PD at 918-387-2403.

