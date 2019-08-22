Live Interactive KFOR Radar

23-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car

Posted 8:28 am, August 22, 2019

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a 23-year-old man has died following an accident in Ponca City.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to an accident on Waverly Rd., just south of South Ave., in Ponca City.

Investigators say 23-year-old Trenton Riff was riding a Next Plush aluminum bike northbound on Waverly Rd. when a 2017 Chevy Equinox came up behind him.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the Equinox hit Riff from behind. He was thrown over the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

Riff was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died several days later from his injuries.

Currently, troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

