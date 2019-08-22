Approximately $100K in stolen property recovered in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Nearly $100,000 in stolen items were found in Muskogee County, officials say.

On Wednesday, authorities served a search warrant near N 79th St. W and Old Taft Road in Muskogee County.

Officials say multiple stolen items including two box trailers, motorcycles, tools, generators, a ZTR mower and many other items were found during the search.

The sheriff’s office says close to $100,000 in property from across different places, including Tulsa County, Bixby, Muskogee County, Checotah and more, were recovered.

No one was at the residence during the search and officials say a suspect was scheduled for an interview, but did not show up.

Officials are working to reunite the stolen property with the rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants will be issued when finished.