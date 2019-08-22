Army vet burned by bogus Facebook ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - At 82, it’s getting harder for Army veteran, Joe Bailey, to walk.

The pain in his feet can be unbearable.

He said, “They're on fire all the time.”

Joe thought a wheelchair might help.

He didn't know he could get one through the VA at no charge, and settled on a folding electric scooter contraption advertised on Facebook.

It was supposedly lightweight, and dirt cheap compared to the others he'd been checking out.

Joe’s wife, Maybell, liked what she saw.

She recalled, “I thought we need to jump on that because it sounded like such a good deal.”

Months later though, the scooter and their $200 are MIA.

It’s hard to trace the web address, but the suspicious site's stuff appears to ship out of China.

There’s a bunch of cheap clothes for sale, but no mention of a scooter.

There’s no phone number or postal address either, just a generic email address.

Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma's Kitt Letcher, warns of more red flags, a poorly designed site, grammar and spelling mistakes, and a domain address that ends in something other than dot.com or dot.org.

She reminds us it's easy for almost anyone, including criminals, to advertise on Facebook from anywhere in the world.

“The fact that ad had some urgency to it,” she said. “You know you only get this deal in the next 24 hours, that should be a red flag.”

Now to Bailey's package. Was it ever delivered? Maybe it was stolen off their porch?

Someone from Kenamotion.icu finally emailed back with a U.S. Postal tracking number saying "the shipment had been delivered, and signed for 16 days prior."

We searched the tracking number online.

The postal service shows the package was in fact dropped off June 28th at 8:02 in the morning.

Joe and Maybell say they were home, and never signed for anything.

Maybell tells News 4 their mail carrier doesn’t remember dropping off the package at their home either.

Just like the Baileys, we were left scratching our heads.

That is until we took a closer look at the dozens of other complaints online.

Many of those customers said they paid for a $200 scooter, but ended up with a lame ball cap, or cheap fidget spinner.

As soon as we alerted the Baileys, they recalled getting a random key chain in the mail but had no idea where it came from.

Not all is lost. Joe has an appointment with the VA soon to see about getting a new electric wheelchair.

The Baileys are in the process of notifying their bank, canceling their debit card, and ordering a new one.

If you can, use your credit card when making online purchases. That way it's easier to get a refund later on.