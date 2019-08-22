× Attorney who represented Timothy McVeigh disbarred

OKLAHOMA CITY – The attorney who represented Timothy McVeigh during the appeals process has been disbarred.

Dennis Hartley agreed to be disbarred in order to avoid a disciplinary hearing.

Hartley “failed to diligently pursue clients’ interests, neglected to safeguard their retainers and disobeyed a disciplinary suspension order.”

The disbarment notice also said he continued to seek out clients despite being suspended.

Hartley’s disbarment takes effect Thursday.