Attorney who represented Timothy McVeigh disbarred
OKLAHOMA CITY – The attorney who represented Timothy McVeigh during the appeals process has been disbarred.
Dennis Hartley agreed to be disbarred in order to avoid a disciplinary hearing.
Hartley “failed to diligently pursue clients’ interests, neglected to safeguard their retainers and disobeyed a disciplinary suspension order.”
The disbarment notice also said he continued to seek out clients despite being suspended.
Hartley’s disbarment takes effect Thursday.
