Authorities say suspected carjacker pretended to be asleep following early morning chase in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle, jumping out of it while it was still moving and then running from police to a nearby backyard where he pretended to be asleep.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday near NW 6th and Greenvale.

According to the police report, it all started on Wednesday around seven a.m. at an apartment complex near NW 10th and Rockwell. That’s where a man pointed a gun at someone, demanded his car keys, money and phone and then took off in the victim’s car.

Then Thursday morning, the vehicle was spotted by an officer working the case.

“An officer saw a car make a traffic violation, recognized the car as being listed as the one that was taken in the carjacking. Officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. The suspect jumped out of the car,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD said.

According to police, 19-year-old Marriseon Tirrise Johnson ran to a nearby backyard where police found him a short time later pretending to be asleep.

Johnson was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and not having a driver’s license.

Whether or not he’s the suspect who stole the vehicle is still being investigated.