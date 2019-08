EL RENO, Okla. – The El Reno Police Department is looking for two men in connection to passing counterfeit currency earlier this month.

On August 1, counterfeit money was used at a business in El Reno.

Police say both men fled the business in a white Buick Lacrosse before an officer arrived.

The vehicle appears to be a 2005-2007 model, police say.

If you have any information, call El Reno police at (405) 262-6941.