× Former nursing home worker charged with exploiting victim in her care

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former activities director at a nursing home is facing charges after allegedly stealing money from a resident.

On Nov. 28, 2016, authorities say Jaime Ruth Persall was working as the activity director at the Quail Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oklahoma City.

According to the court documents, Persall “knowingly, intentionally, and feloniously” exploited a resident who was suffering from multiple debilitating medical issues.

Investigators say Persall used the victim’s debit card and spent over $500 of the victim’s money without his permission.

According to the affidavit, the victim noticed something was wrong when he saw purchases from Amazon and Papa John’s Pizza on his bank statement. Investigators also determined that Persall used the victim’s card at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

At one point, authorities say Persall tried to pay back $200 of the funds by writing a check to the victim’s account. However, it was later returned for insufficient funds.

The affidavit states that Persall confessed to using the card without the victim’s permission and offered to pay restitution.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has charged Persall with one count of financial exploitation by caretaker.