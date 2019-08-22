Man dies after falling out back of U-Haul truck in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a man fell out of the back of a U-Haul truck in Weatherford and died.

On August 18, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Weatherford police responded to the parking lot at Walmart for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground, bleeding from his head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During this time, officers received calls about a U-Haul truck “driving recklessly in the area with the rear door open,” according to the Weatherford Daily News.

The driver, Theodore Anthony Siniscalchi Jr., was stopped near Washington and Main and police determined the man, who has not yet been identified, had fallen out the back door of the truck while it was driving through the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, Siniscalchi, the unidentified man and a woman were traveling cross country and decided to sleep in the truck.

The unidentified man got into the back of the truck to get property for the female, who was involved in a fight with Siniscalchi.

Siniscalchi then got into the truck and started driving, and the man fell out of the back.

Siniscalchi was arrested for domestic assault and battery.

The incident remains under investigation and more charges may be possible.

Any witnesses are urged to call Weatherford police at (580) 772-7791.