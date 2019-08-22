× New partnership hopes to boost Oklahoma’s aerospace industry

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new partnership is giving students a chance to work in the aerospace industry.

On Thursday, Metro Technology Centers and Rose State College announced a partnership to create a pathway for students to continue their education.

“We need more aerospace workers. What [Metro Technology Centers and Rose State] is doing is stepping up and filling a huge gap for us,” stated Brent Kisling, executive director for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The new partnership allows students who earn their Federal Aviation Administration Airframe & Powerplant Certificate through Metro Tech to qualify for credit hours toward an associate’s degree at Rose State. They can choose to obtain an associate’s degree in either Applied Science or Associate in Arts.

“Metro Technology Centers’ Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) students have a higher first-time pass rate nationally and consistently ranks as a top 5 school in the nation. The AMT is one of the most rigorous and intense certifications and we are thrilled Rose State College is able to substantiate the value and credibility in the form of college credit,” stated Metro Technology Centers Superintendent Bob Parrish.