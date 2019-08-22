Oklahoma City museum showcases Native American cultures through ceramic

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City museum will soon give guests a glimpse into the diversity of Native American cultures through beautiful, one-of-a-kind items.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will present Colors of Clay from Aug. 30 through May 10.

Visitors can look at 60 unique, vibrantly colored pieces that were sculptured with absolute precision. Clay pots, bowls, pitchers and jars are seen as one of the most notable Native American art forms.

“The story of each vessel is told in colors and designs that will delight the imaginations of museum visitors of all ages,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president & CEO. “The process of how these pieces evolved from simple, raw organic materials sculpted by hand into inspiring works of Native American art is something that will resonate with everyone who sees them.”

Paired with the exhibition will be a collection of images from photographer Edward J. Curtis. He was considered to be an authority on Native Americans, which is evident, by his body of work that focuses primarily on Native American people and the American West.

Several short videos will be playing as part of the exhibition to help educate visitors on various ceramic processes such as firing and other artistic techniques.