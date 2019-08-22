× Oklahoma park named one of “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME magazine

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma park has been named one of the world’s greatest places by TIME magazine.

The Gathering Place opened last year in Tulsa and was built with private money, led by billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser and totals $465 million.

It is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on what will be, when finished, 100 acres.

TIME magazine released their list of 2019’s “World’s Greatest Places” and the Gathering Place made the list!

According to the magazine, “TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories—including museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels—from our editors and correspondents around the world as well as industry experts.”

Then, each nomination was evaluated based on key factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

