Oklahoma sheriff’s office issues new body armor to all deputies

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in northeastern Oklahoma issued new body armor to each of their deputies earlier this month.

On August 8, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office issued new body armor to all deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the new armor will help keep deputies safe while they assist residents in Muskogee County.

“On behalf of Sheriff Frazier and all of our deputies we would like to thank the Cherokee Nation and Councilor Mike Dobbins for their generous donation that made this possible!!” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.