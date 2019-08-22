Oklahoma veteran returns to school, commutes 110 miles for classes to help support wife battling cancer 

TULSA, Okla. – A Vietnam veteran is back in school this week to not only pursue his dreams, but to support his wife who is battling cancer.

On Monday, David Nelson started classes at the Tulsa Welding School. He received a full-ride to the school, thanks to a scholarship, for the 7-month program.

The 74-year-old commutes from Choctaw to Tulsa for the classes – a 110-mile commute.

Nelson is a Vietnam veteran who served in the military for 20 years. During his time served, he earned a Purple Heart and a bronze and silver star.

For Nelson, taking classes at the school is more than just pursuing his dreams – he’s getting back into the workforce to help support his wife. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

According to FOX 23, Nelson plans to work for at least five years to help pay for medical expenses. He would also like to take his wife on vacation.

He says he lost his first wife to cancer, but says faith has always kept his spirits up.

