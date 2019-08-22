Pawn shop owner allegedly attacked by angry customer

MADILL, Okla. – An Oklahoma pawn store owner is recovering after allegedly being attacked by an angry customer.

Cory Jones told KXII that he was alone inside Jones Pawn in Madill when Stephen Ray Gilbert came inside to pawn a few items.

He says Gilbert wanted to pawn some items, but he rejected them. He says they exchanged some words and Gilbert left the shop.

A few minutes later, Gilbert came back into the shop with a wooden fence plank.

Jones told KXII that Gilbert hit him multiple times in the head and chest with the fence panel. As a result, he needed seven staples in his head and suffered a ruptured eardrum.

Gilbert was taken into custody and is being held at the Marshall County Jail.