× Peckham Schools superintendent’s certificates suspended following sexual abuse allegations

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Peckham Schools superintendent Gary Young has had his teacher and superintendent certificates suspended following allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

Young will not be allowed contact with school children or children on school grounds.

According to the complaint, the State Department of Education has received multiple sexual misconduct complaints against young, including allegations that he has sexually assaulted adults and minors, groomed minors for sexual abuse, and unfairly compensated teachers in exchange for sexual relationships.

A former student of Peckham claims that Young called her and others into his bedroom where “he was laying butt a** naked” and that “weirded us out because he was deliberately called us in there.”

This was not his only uncomfortable incident with minor students.

The report says Young told two other former students, “You girls look hot. You should just get naked and go swimming.”

On an out-of-state trip, Young allegedly even went as far as purchasing alcohol for an underage girl, put his hands between her legs, propositioned her for sexual favors and asked her to go back to the hotel with him.

But students weren’t the only victims.

One employee told the Department of Education that he made several advances and when he was rejected, he gave poor evaluations.

The Department of Education says around 2009, Young was allegedly seen putting lotion on a 9-month-old and rubbing it on the baby’s privates.

Another child in 2014 and one in 2018 both showed signs of inappropriate touching.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says this is the first step in the certificate revocation process.

It is unclear at this time if criminal charges will be brought against Young.