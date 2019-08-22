Permitless Carry goes into effect on November 1; some Oklahomans want to vote on it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The petition to block Permitless Carry gained a big signature Thursday.

Tweeting a photo, Mayor David Holt showed his support for the public vote. Saying in part, "Regardless of your stance, a vote settles the debate."

Many OKC residents have deep concerns about permitless carry, set to take effect 11/1. Regardless of your stance, a vote settles the debate. A petition is being circulated to provide that option & I just added my name. If you want to sign it as well, Tweet @cackiness. pic.twitter.com/LgoR8sTwjq — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) August 22, 2019

Earlier this month, Democratic State Representative Jason Lowe filed a referendum petition to gather signatures and block the bill from going into effect.

Requiring more than 59,000 signatures to make it on the 2020 ballot, some people across the Metro have been getting to work.

People like Mindy Harris-Silk.

“It is not a partisan issue. It is a safety and a quality of life issue,” Harris-Silk told News 4.

Permitless Carry, which goes into effect November 1, allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit. It's dropped to 18 if you`re in the military.

The bill doesn't change federal background checks required by law to purchase a firearm. And it prohibits felons, those with domestic violence convictions and people suffering from mental illness from carrying a firearm.

If enough signatures are collected, the law will be pushed back until voters decide in the 2020 elections.

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association goes against the mayor, saying he succumbed to pressures of the anti-gun lobby rather than standing up for constitutional rights.

The signatures must be submitted to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. on August 29th.

Right now, no word on how many have been collected.