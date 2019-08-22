Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Petition to put Oklahoma’s permitless carry measure on statewide ballot locations

Posted 4:19 pm, August 22, 2019, by

Permanent and Pop-up locations for the permitless-carry petition

OKC

Lowe Law Firm
228 Robert S. Kerr Ave #630
M-F 8:30am-5pm

Oklahoma Democratic Party
3700 N Classen Blvd Unit 100
M-F 9am-5pm

Sky Fire Media
713 NW 17th St
M-F 9:30am-5:30pm

McKenzie and Company
630 West Sheridan
M-F 9:00am-5:00pm

Vito’s Restaurant
7628 N. May Ave.
Mon-Sat 4:30pm-9pm

LAWTON

Comanche County Democratic Party HQ
610 SW Lee Blvd.
M-F 11am-3pm

EDMOND

Cameron Financial
9012 N Kelley Ave
M-F 8am – 5pm

TULSA

Tulsa County Democratic Party
3930 E 31st St
10:00am-7:00pm daily through 8/28

Jewish Federation
2021 E 71st St
M-F 9am-5pm
1515 Law Offices
1515 South Denver Ave W
M-F 8:30am-Noon and 1-5

Woody Guthrie Center
102 E Matthew B Brady St.
Tues.-Sun 10:00am-6pm

 

POP-UP LOCATIONS

Thursday – August 22

EDMOND

Edmond Public Library
10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034
5:30 – 7:00 PM

MIDWEST CITY

Midwest City Library
8143 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
3-6 PM

LAWTON

Starbucks
3908 NW Cache Rd.
11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

MUSKOGEE

Martin Luther King Center
300 West Martin Luther King Street, Muskogee
6:30-8 PM

NORMAN

Central Library
225 N Webster Ave, Norman, OK 73069
3:00 – 5:00 PM

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters
300 W Gray St, Norman, OK 73069
6:00 – 8:00 PM
Notary Available!

OU student Union
900 Asp Avenue
10:00 AM – Noon

OKLAHOMA CITY

Kamps 1910 Cafe at OU Children’s Hospital
3rd floor
1200 Children’s Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Village Library
10307 N Penn
1:00-3:00 PM

51st Street Speakeasy
1114 NW 51st St,
4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Family Dollar
305 NW 23rd St.
6:30 – 9:00 PM

STILLWATER

Aspen Coffee
1323 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK
8:30 – 10:00 AM
5:00-7:00 PM

OSU Student Union – North Side
301 Student Union, Stillwater, OK
12:00 – 4:00 PM

Friday – August 23

EDMOND

Edmond Public Library
10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034
5:30 – 7:00 PM

GUTHRIE

Hoboken Coffee
224 S Division Street
11:00AM-1:00PM

MCALESTER

The Roastery
312 E Choctaw Ave
11:00 AM – 1:00:00 PM
Notary will be available!

OKMULGEE

Okmulgee Library
(SE Corner)
218 S Okmulgee Ave, Okmulgee, OK 74447
9AM-7PM

MIDWEST CITY

Midwest City Library
8143 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
3-6PM

OKC

Mesta Park
1900 N Shartel
3:30 – 4:30 PM

Kamp’s 1910 Cafe
10 NE 10th Street
5:30 – 8:00 PM

Tower Theatre – near entrance
425 NW 23rd St
6 – 8:15 PM

Commonplace Books
1325 N. Walker 73103
10:00 AM- 3:00 PM

Family Dollar
305 NW 23rd St.
6:30 – 9:00 PM

NORMAN

La Baguette
2100 W Main St.
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters
10 AM – 12 PM

OU Couch Cafeteria
301-399 4th St
7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mobile Petition! Text 405.474.3007 – We come to you.
Please try to grab a few friends to meet up with you to sign together!
All day!

TULSA
Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show
110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103
7-8 pm

STILLWATER

Aspen Coffee
1323 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK
8:30 – 10:00 AM
5:00-7:00 PM

OSU Student Union – North Side
301 Student Union, Stillwater, OK
12:00 – 4:00 PM

Saturday – August 24

EDMOND

Aspen Coffee
180 W 15th St #140, Edmond, OK 73013
3:00 – 4:00 PM
Notary will be available for petition collection.

Edmond Public Library
10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034
10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

NORMAN

Louie’s Campus Corner
301 W Boyd St
7:00 PM-10:00 PM

OKC
Corner of NW 12th & Walker (near Waffle Champion)
8 – 10 AM

Edgemere Park
Harvey Parkway between 33rd & 34th (where the children’s slides & swings are)
7-10 AM

The Collective
NW 10th & Harvey
6 – 8 PM

Mesta Park
1900 N. Shartel Ave.
12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

STILLWATER

Stillwater Public Library
1107 South Duck
9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

TULSA

Fellowship Congregational Church
2900 S Harvard
11a-3p

Hope Unitarian Church
8432 S Sheridan Rd
11a-3p

Trinity Episcopal Church
501 S Cincinnatti
11a-3p

St Pauls Methodist
1442 S Quaker Ave
11a-3p

Boston Ave Methodist
1301 S Boston Ave
11a-3p

Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show
110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103
1-2p and 7-8p

Living Arts – Clothing Swap
307 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74120
2-3:30p

Sunday – August 25

EDMOND

Aspen Coffee
180 W 15th St #140, Edmond, OK 73013
2:00 – 3:00 PM
Notary will be available for petition collection.

Edmond Public Library
10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034
10:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Notary available in the afternoon.

NORMAN

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters
300 W Gray St, Norman, OK 73069
3:00 – 5:00 PM
Notary Available!

OKC

Commonplace Books
1325 N. Walker 73103
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

STILLWATER

Stillwater Public Library
1107 South Duck
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

TULSA
Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show
110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103
5:30-6:30p

Monday – August 26
Last day to collect signatures from pop-up locations – some expedited locations will be available after 8/26

CHOCTAW/NICOMA PARK/JONES

Nicoma Park Municipal Park
1672 N Hiwassee Road, Jones, OK
6:30 – 7:30 PM

OKC

Edgemere Park
Harvey Parkway between 33rd & 34th (where the children’s slides & swings are)
7-10 AM

 

