Petition to put Oklahoma’s permitless carry measure on statewide ballot locations

Permanent and Pop-up locations for the permitless-carry petition

OKC

Lowe Law Firm

228 Robert S. Kerr Ave #630

M-F 8:30am-5pm

Oklahoma Democratic Party

3700 N Classen Blvd Unit 100

M-F 9am-5pm

Sky Fire Media

713 NW 17th St

M-F 9:30am-5:30pm

McKenzie and Company

630 West Sheridan

M-F 9:00am-5:00pm

Vito’s Restaurant

7628 N. May Ave.

Mon-Sat 4:30pm-9pm

LAWTON

Comanche County Democratic Party HQ

610 SW Lee Blvd.

M-F 11am-3pm

EDMOND

Cameron Financial

9012 N Kelley Ave

M-F 8am – 5pm

TULSA

Tulsa County Democratic Party

3930 E 31st St

10:00am-7:00pm daily through 8/28

Jewish Federation

2021 E 71st St

M-F 9am-5pm

1515 Law Offices

1515 South Denver Ave W

M-F 8:30am-Noon and 1-5

Woody Guthrie Center

102 E Matthew B Brady St.

Tues.-Sun 10:00am-6pm

POP-UP LOCATIONS

Thursday – August 22

EDMOND

Edmond Public Library

10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034

5:30 – 7:00 PM

MIDWEST CITY

Midwest City Library

8143 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

3-6 PM

LAWTON

Starbucks

3908 NW Cache Rd.

11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

MUSKOGEE

Martin Luther King Center

300 West Martin Luther King Street, Muskogee

6:30-8 PM

NORMAN

Central Library

225 N Webster Ave, Norman, OK 73069

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters

300 W Gray St, Norman, OK 73069

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Notary Available!

OU student Union

900 Asp Avenue

10:00 AM – Noon

OKLAHOMA CITY

Kamps 1910 Cafe at OU Children’s Hospital

3rd floor

1200 Children’s Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Village Library

10307 N Penn

1:00-3:00 PM

51st Street Speakeasy

1114 NW 51st St,

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Family Dollar

305 NW 23rd St.

6:30 – 9:00 PM

STILLWATER

Aspen Coffee

1323 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK

8:30 – 10:00 AM

5:00-7:00 PM

OSU Student Union – North Side

301 Student Union, Stillwater, OK

12:00 – 4:00 PM

Friday – August 23

EDMOND

Edmond Public Library

10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034

5:30 – 7:00 PM

GUTHRIE

Hoboken Coffee

224 S Division Street

11:00AM-1:00PM

MCALESTER

The Roastery

312 E Choctaw Ave

11:00 AM – 1:00:00 PM

Notary will be available!

OKMULGEE

Okmulgee Library

(SE Corner)

218 S Okmulgee Ave, Okmulgee, OK 74447

9AM-7PM

MIDWEST CITY

Midwest City Library

8143 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

3-6PM

OKC

Mesta Park

1900 N Shartel

3:30 – 4:30 PM

Kamp’s 1910 Cafe

10 NE 10th Street

5:30 – 8:00 PM

Tower Theatre – near entrance

425 NW 23rd St

6 – 8:15 PM

Commonplace Books

1325 N. Walker 73103

10:00 AM- 3:00 PM

Family Dollar

305 NW 23rd St.

6:30 – 9:00 PM

NORMAN

La Baguette

2100 W Main St.

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters

10 AM – 12 PM

OU Couch Cafeteria

301-399 4th St

7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mobile Petition! Text 405.474.3007 – We come to you.

Please try to grab a few friends to meet up with you to sign together!

All day!

TULSA

Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show

110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103

7-8 pm

STILLWATER

Aspen Coffee

1323 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK

8:30 – 10:00 AM

5:00-7:00 PM

OSU Student Union – North Side

301 Student Union, Stillwater, OK

12:00 – 4:00 PM

Saturday – August 24

EDMOND

Aspen Coffee

180 W 15th St #140, Edmond, OK 73013

3:00 – 4:00 PM

Notary will be available for petition collection.

Edmond Public Library

10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034

10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

NORMAN

Louie’s Campus Corner

301 W Boyd St

7:00 PM-10:00 PM

OKC

Corner of NW 12th & Walker (near Waffle Champion)

8 – 10 AM

Edgemere Park

Harvey Parkway between 33rd & 34th (where the children’s slides & swings are)

7-10 AM

The Collective

NW 10th & Harvey

6 – 8 PM

Mesta Park

1900 N. Shartel Ave.

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

STILLWATER

Stillwater Public Library

1107 South Duck

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

TULSA

Fellowship Congregational Church

2900 S Harvard

11a-3p

Hope Unitarian Church

8432 S Sheridan Rd

11a-3p

Trinity Episcopal Church

501 S Cincinnatti

11a-3p

St Pauls Methodist

1442 S Quaker Ave

11a-3p

Boston Ave Methodist

1301 S Boston Ave

11a-3p

Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show

110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103

1-2p and 7-8p

Living Arts – Clothing Swap

307 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74120

2-3:30p

Sunday – August 25

EDMOND

Aspen Coffee

180 W 15th St #140, Edmond, OK 73013

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Notary will be available for petition collection.

Edmond Public Library

10 S Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034

10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Notary available in the afternoon.

NORMAN

Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters

300 W Gray St, Norman, OK 73069

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Notary Available!

OKC

Commonplace Books

1325 N. Walker 73103

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

STILLWATER

Stillwater Public Library

1107 South Duck

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

TULSA

Tulsa Performing Arts Center – outside Hamilton show

110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103

5:30-6:30p

Monday – August 26

Last day to collect signatures from pop-up locations – some expedited locations will be available after 8/26

CHOCTAW/NICOMA PARK/JONES

Nicoma Park Municipal Park

1672 N Hiwassee Road, Jones, OK

6:30 – 7:30 PM

OKC

Edgemere Park

Harvey Parkway between 33rd & 34th (where the children’s slides & swings are)

7-10 AM