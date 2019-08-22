Quick but powerful storm packs a punch across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Things have settled down now but just a few hours ago a powerful line of storms caused some issues for drivers and residents in the metro.

One Oklahoma City woman was shocked at what she saw when she walked out of her front door.

“The biggest clap of thunder I’ve ever heard in my life,” Deborah Engle told News 4.

But Engle soon realized it wasn't just rain pouring down.

“We were in the back of the house and my 85-year-old mother is in a wheelchair and on a walker and she said, 'I don't think that was just thunder.'”

Now a giant tree is down on her property, just narrowly missing the entirety of her home.

“I’m just thankful that we were alive and that God saved us,” Engle said.

On the southwest side of town, firefighters responded to a blown over tank battery. Video courtesy of viewer PePe GalVan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those on the road when the storms hit were met with heavy rain flooding certain streets.

But tonight, many residents are just thankful.

“I hope that it’s not any worse than I’m seeing,” Engle said.

Thankfully, the Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed to use there are no major reports of damage.