CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a standoff Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the area near Indian Hills Rd. and Sunnylane Thursday before 10 a.m.

Cleveland County officials tell News 4 it started as a family domestic incident.

All family members are safe.

Authorities say they are involved in a standoff with a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.