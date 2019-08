× Suspect in Marshall Co. triple homicide arrested in Texas

ABILENE, Tex. – The Marshall County Sheriff tells KXII that a man wanted in connection to a Madill triple-murder is now in custody.

Sheriff Danny Cryer told KXII the man shot and killed his wife and two stepchildren at a home south of Madill.

Both teens had been shot in their beds, Cryer said.

The suspect was arrested in Abilene, Texas and will be extradited back to Oklahoma.

