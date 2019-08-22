× Suspected carjacker arrested following chase in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man allegedly involved in a carjacking earlier this week was captured after a chase Thursday morning.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, police say an armed carjacking took place near NW 10th and Rockwell.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. near NW 6th and Greenvale.

A chase ensued until the suspect bailed out of the moving car, running from police.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit.

The suspect was found a short time later in a nearby backyard.

He has not yet been identified.