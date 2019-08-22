× Troopers plan DUI checkpoints in Enid

ENID, Okla. – Drivers are encouraged to think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team is partnering with the Enid Police Department and other members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Enid on Friday, Aug. 23.

The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Officers and troopers will also be conducting high-visibility patrols starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and ending around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

In 2018, 375 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes.