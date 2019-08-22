Two men arrested in connection to burglary at Altus medical marijuana dispensary

ALTUS, Okla. – Two men were arrested in connection to a burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary, Altus police say.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a car parked in an alley behind Jude’s Farm.

When the officer went to investigate, the car drove away.

While officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, other patrol officers checked the back of the building and found it had been burglarized.

Altus police say the men had insulation in their hair and clothing “which matched evidence from the burglary crime scene.”

The men are accused of attempting to remove a safe from an officer area in the business.

The suspects, 21-year-old Caleb Morgan and 23-year-old Trayvon Reed, were arrested on charges of second-degree burglary.