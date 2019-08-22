× Victim of fatal NW Oklahoma City shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the London Square Apartments near NW 6th and Rockwell in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Milo Travis.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.