Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Victim of fatal NW Oklahoma City shooting identified

Posted 9:56 am, August 22, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the London Square Apartments near NW 6th and Rockwell in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Milo Travis.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.