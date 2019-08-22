Violent offender turned youth football coach breaks jaw of assistant coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A convicted felon is in trouble with the law once again after he was accused of brutally beating his own assistant coach all while the victim’s young son watched in horror during their youth football scrimmage.

Now the victim and his attorney are making sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

A jaw-dropping scene at a metro youth football scrimmage led to a newly filed lawsuit against the former coach, Hirshrid Walker after he allegedly attacked his own assistant coach.

Court documents say Walker started yelling at the victim then “choked him and struck him in the face with his closed fist” splitting his jaw bone in half all while the victim’s son watched.

He had to undergo countless surgeries and his mouth was wired shut for weeks forcing him to eat through a straw.

His attorney, Jacob Rowe, says he’ll never fully recover.

“His face doesn’t look the same,” Jacob Rowe with Fulmer Sill Law said. “Now he spits when he talks. He has a lisp when he talks.”

And police say Walker is no stranger to them.

In 2009, he was convicted of hitting a woman with a rifle then pointing it at her “threatening to kill her.”

In 2015, he pled guilty to strangling a woman causing her to “blackout.”

A convicted felon who, in 2018, had a volunteer coaching gig with the Central Oklahoma Football League while serving a 10-year suspended sentence under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“Mr. Walker just slipped through the cracks,” Rowe said.

Rowe believes Walker was using “Cain” as his first name.

“This could’ve been handled differently if they would’ve done a done a fingerprint or a simple background check,” Rowe said.

The league along with each city who participate in play, including El Reno, Yukon, Mustang, and Putnam City, are all named in the lawsuit.

Walker and his attorney told News 4 they have no comment.