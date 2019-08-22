Wanted: Tulsa police looking for man, woman in connection to fatal shooting
TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are looking for a man and woman wanted for a July murder.
On July 27, just after midnight, Tulsa police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Michael Binder dead at the scene.
Binder’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
Police say Nicholas Joseph Gibson and Ruth Ellen Blair have been identified as suspects in the incident.
On Wednesday, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm AFCF and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon were issued for Gibson and Blair.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.