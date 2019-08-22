× Warren Theatre in Midwest City opening to the public

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A much-anticipated movie theater in Midwest City is ready to open its doors to the public.

In 2017, company leaders with Warren Theatres announced that a new theater would be coming to Midwest City.

Officials said the Midwest City theatre would feature 14 auditoriums, including four adult balconies with reclining seats, a second-floor restaurant and a bar with upscale concessions on the first floor.

Initially, organizers anticipated that the new theatre would be open by May. However, Oklahoma’s wild spring weather forced crews to delay the opening.

Since construction had a bit of a setback because of the heavy rainfall, officials said the theater would likely open in late July or early August.

The theater is officially opening its doors to the public on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Officials say the first showing will be “The Lion King” at 12:30 p.m.