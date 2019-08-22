× West Lakeshore Drive closed for construction

OKLAHOMA CITY – Anglers, motorists, and cyclists who use Lake Hefner for their commuter or recreational needs will need to adjust their plans while a portion of the road that borders the west side of Lake Hefner is closed for repaving through November.

The City of Oklahoma City says the area closed includes a half-mile stretch of West Lakeshore Drive that extends south from Britton Road to Prairie Dog Point.

The intersection and bicycle trail at Britton Road and West Lakeshore Drive will close for a week from Aug. 26 through Sept. 3 so crews can repave the intersection. It will then re-open while the remainder of the road is completed.

The multi-use trail that crosses West Hefner Drive near Prairie Dog Point will remain open for most of the project using a temporary gravel surface.

Cyclists and pedestrians may find the crossing point closed from time to time as is necessary for construction.

The repaving project is being funded by the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust.

A map of the construction site and restricted area is available at www.okc.gov/water.