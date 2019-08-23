4 the Weekend: Music, beer, and fun

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is coming to an end, but the fun doesn’t have to stop

The Blanchard Bluegrass Festival starts tonight at Lions Park with “gospel night.”

This continues tomorrow with traditional bluegrass music.

Entry is free.

The 2019 Craft Beer Summit is Saturday at Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street.

Join beer lovers and industry professionals for panel discussions and presentations.

And of course, there are tastings.

Tickets are $65.

Slide Outta Summer this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Mitch Park in Edmond.

This costs $5 per slider with inflatable water slides, food trucks, and dancing with DJ Shorty-B.